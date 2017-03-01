Indiana convenience store sells winning $435M Powerball ticket

The sole winning ticket for an estimated $435.3 million Powerball jackpot -- the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history -- was sold at a northern Indiana convenience store where a store official said Thursday she hopes the winner is someone local. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket was sold at a Super-Test Mini Mart store in Lafayette, a city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.