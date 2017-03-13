Indiana consulting firm owner to over...

Indiana consulting firm owner to oversee Medicare, Medicaid services

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Seema Verma of Indiana as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 3 hr HoosierMud 22
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 23 hr FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC