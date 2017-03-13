Indiana consulting firm owner to oversee Medicare, Medicaid services
The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Seema Verma of Indiana as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|3 hr
|HoosierMud
|22
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|23 hr
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Sun
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC