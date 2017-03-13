Indiana considers prohibiting cities from banning Airbnb
Indiana's cities and towns wouldn't be allowed to put their own restrictions on companies such as Airbnb under a proposal state lawmakers are considering as they wade into the parochial matters of property rights and zoning disputes. Online home-rental services such as Airbnb are considered by some to be an innovative way to make extra cash, but neighbors aren't always as enthused.
