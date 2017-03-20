Indiana coaching search: Who will rep...

Indiana coaching search: Who will replace Tom Crean in Bloomington?

14 hrs ago

With Tom Crean now gone, the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program will soon find out where they stand in regards to national relevance as they kick off their coaching search. The Hoosiers have had more than their fair-share of candidates linked to the job even while Crean was in office.

