Indiana city plans changes to trails after 2 girls' killings

Changes are in the works for a northern Indiana city's trails system following the deaths of two teenage girls slain while hiking along one of those trails. The changes planned for Delphi Historic Trails' 10 miles of paths include trail-side cameras, police patrols and signs with information about trail safety.

