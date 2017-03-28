Indiana board set to endorse $7M Carrier deal Trump brokered
An Indiana board is poised to endorse a deal directing $7 million in tax breaks and grants for a deal brokered by President Donald Trump to keep hundreds of jobs at the Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis. The incentive package is set for a vote by an Indiana Economic Development Board committee on Tuesday, nearly four months after Trump celebrated the deal at the furnace factory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|3 hr
|_Angie
|21
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mon
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC