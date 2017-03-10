Indiana bill thought to curb protests overhauled
Sen. Lonnie Randolph reads the words "any means necessary" and thinks of civil rights protests, but then he saw the same words earlier this year in a proposal before the Indiana Legislature encouraging law enforcement agencies to keep roadways clear during protests. "This turned back the hands of time another 50 to 100 years," said Randolph, D-East Chicago.
