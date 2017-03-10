Indiana bill thought to curb protests...

Indiana bill thought to curb protests overhauled

Read more: Chicago Tribune

Sen. Lonnie Randolph reads the words "any means necessary" and thinks of civil rights protests, but then he saw the same words earlier this year in a proposal before the Indiana Legislature encouraging law enforcement agencies to keep roadways clear during protests. "This turned back the hands of time another 50 to 100 years," said Randolph, D-East Chicago.

Chicago, IL

