Indiana bill creates emergency contact database

15 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Republican Rep. Tony Cook of Cicero says his proposal addresses a current communication issue by establishing a database of emergency contacts and a protocol for contacting family members or loved ones after a death or life-threatening injury. Under the measure, a person could designate one or two emergency contacts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

