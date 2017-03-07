Indiana bill creates emergency contact database
Republican Rep. Tony Cook of Cicero says his proposal addresses a current communication issue by establishing a database of emergency contacts and a protocol for contacting family members or loved ones after a death or life-threatening injury. Under the measure, a person could designate one or two emergency contacts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
