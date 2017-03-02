Indiana agency rejects request for a ...

Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista license plate

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Republic

ELKHART, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has denied a Goshen man's request to have a personalized plate that read "atheist."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 9 hr VELOGEEZER 12
Lortab 14 hr Say no 2
ice raids check point post and grocery store 15 hr Great things 3
Apartments that accept evictions 15 hr Huh 3
News Republicans in Pence's Indiana warn of health r... Wed Gooooogle AZ 2
News Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor ... Feb 28 Duke defender 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Feb 26 Sissy 11
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC