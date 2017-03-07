Indiana agencies scramble to find more foster parents
Agencies across Indiana are scrambling to find more foster parents as the number of children entering foster care in the state is at an all-time high. The Villages of Indiana, the state's largest not-for-profit child and family services agency, will host several sessions over the next few months to meet individuals and couples interested in learning more about foster parenting, The Herald-Times reported.
