Indiana agencies scramble to find more foster parents

7 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

Agencies across Indiana are scrambling to find more foster parents as the number of children entering foster care in the state is at an all-time high. The Villages of Indiana, the state's largest not-for-profit child and family services agency, will host several sessions over the next few months to meet individuals and couples interested in learning more about foster parenting, The Herald-Times reported.

