Indiana Adult Protective Services Seek Funding For Upgrades Monday, March 6

Indiana lawmakers are being asked to provide more funding for Adult Protective Services , and there's an effort to get all the agencies involved to collaborate on how that money would be spent. A report by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and the state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council calls for changes, including emergency short-term placement for endangered adults, a 24/7 hotline, technology upgrades and more staff and training.

