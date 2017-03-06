Indiana 37 mins ago 6:27 p.m.Wife of suspect in Clark Co. drug bust talks after husband's arrest
Nguyen was in court Monday supporting her husband Darren Ngo. Ngo is facing multiple drug charges after Clarksville police say he was part of a group that allegedly brought in nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana to the area in the last 18 months.
