Indiana 33 mins ago 11:16 a.m.4 inductees selected for Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame
A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who grew up in Indiana, two longtime newspaper writers and a trailblazing editor are being inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame this spring. Honorees include Ken Armstrong, who won Pulitzer Prizes in 2012 while at The Seattle Times and 2016 with The Marshall Project.
