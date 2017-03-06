Ind. Gov't. - 'Experts say Indiana's ...

Ind. Gov't. - 'Experts say Indiana's private university police transparency law has no teeth'

Read more: Indiana Law Blog

Margaret Hynds, editor in chief of the Notre Dame Observer, noticed last November that HB 1019, a law former Indiana governor Mike Pence signed, classified private university police departments as public agencies. So, naturally, the student newspaper requested case documents from the University of Notre Dame Security Police.

