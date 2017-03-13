IN Senate Considers Long Term Road Fu...

IN Senate Considers Long Term Road Funding in House Bill 1002

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

The Indiana Senate is now considering House Bill 1002 , which would provide a long-term road funding plan for the state. The Indiana Department of Transportation estimates a $1 billion-per-year shortfall in road funding over the next 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 17 Dowager Cixi 27
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC