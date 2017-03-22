Hope man rescued 4 hours after SUV flips off bridge; driver critical
A Hope man may have been trapped upside down in the wreckage of his sport-utility vehicle for up to four hours after an accident east of the Columbus Municipal Airport. Tony Whittington, 21, who lives on County Road 500N, was flown by LifeLine Helicopter from the accident scene to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|1 hr
|fuddhy
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|16 hr
|Chris
|28
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC