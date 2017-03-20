Hoosiers take first game in Hawaii
It took five pitchers and two Hawaii errors, but Indiana was able to pull out a close one in their opener of a four-game series with Hawaii in Honolulu while you were sleeping on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Behind big knocks rom Alex Krupa nad Craig Dedelow, the Hoosiers were able to secure a 7-6 victory to even their record on the season.
