Hoosiers take first game in Hawaii

Hoosiers take first game in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Crimson Quarry

It took five pitchers and two Hawaii errors, but Indiana was able to pull out a close one in their opener of a four-game series with Hawaii in Honolulu while you were sleeping on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Behind big knocks rom Alex Krupa nad Craig Dedelow, the Hoosiers were able to secure a 7-6 victory to even their record on the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 16 hr yodp 26
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,595 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC