Holcomb joins list of GOP officials opposed to Medicaid cuts
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined a growing list of Republicans who want the GOP-led Congress to preserve Medicaid funding in their overhaul of former President Barack Obama's health care law. Holcomb said Monday that Obama's law needs to be fixed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|1 hr
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Sun
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Sat
|Little lady
|12
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sat
|help families
|20
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC