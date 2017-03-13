Holcomb joins list of GOP officials o...

Holcomb joins list of GOP officials opposed to Medicaid cuts

The Republic

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined a growing list of Republicans who want the GOP-led Congress to preserve Medicaid funding in their overhaul of former President Barack Obama's health care law. Holcomb said Monday that Obama's law needs to be fixed.

