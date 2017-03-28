Holcomb applauds Trump attack on clim...

Holcomb applauds Trump attack on climate rules

President Trump began Tuesday to try reverse regulations the Obama administration imposed to reduce greenhouse gases, including ordering a rewrite of power plant rules that Indiana had sued to stop. Gov. Eric Holcomb applauds Trump attack on climate rules President Trump began Tuesday to try reverse regulations the Obama administration imposed to reduce greenhouse gases, including ordering a rewrite of power plant rules that Indiana had sued to stop.

