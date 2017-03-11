Historic marker to recognize murder o...

Historic marker to recognize murder of 9 American Indians

A state historic marker will soon be dedicated in recognition of the 1824 murders of nine American Indians at a central Indiana village. The Indiana Historical Bureau says white men carried out the murders about eight miles from Pendleton.

