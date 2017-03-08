Gusty winds lead to delays on South Shore, Indiana Toll Road
Authorities say high winds have downed power lines across northern Indiana, causing outages and delays on the Indiana Toll Road and the South Shore commuter rail line. Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District spokesman John Parsons tells The Times that high-voltage power lines fell on the South Shore tracks in East Chicago on Wednesday, leading the district to hold trains at their originating stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|15 hr
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|19 hr
|gwww
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|yodp
|18
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Tue
|yodp
|1
|Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14)
|Tue
|Helen Waite
|2
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Tue
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Tue
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC