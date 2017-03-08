Gusty winds lead to delays on South S...

Gusty winds lead to delays on South Shore, Indiana Toll Road

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Authorities say high winds have downed power lines across northern Indiana, causing outages and delays on the Indiana Toll Road and the South Shore commuter rail line. Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District spokesman John Parsons tells The Times that high-voltage power lines fell on the South Shore tracks in East Chicago on Wednesday, leading the district to hold trains at their originating stations.

