Group encourages Hoosiers to fight ci...

Group encourages Hoosiers to fight cigarette tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

You Should Be Furious! That's what it says on the new anti-tobacco tax fliers that area gas stations are passing out. The organization behind the fliers is called Citizens for Tobacco Rights and they are determined to stop Indiana politicians from raising tobacco prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... 16 hr ISU 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 19 hr Yuletide 29
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Wed fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC