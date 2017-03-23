Group encourages Hoosiers to fight cigarette tax hike
You Should Be Furious! That's what it says on the new anti-tobacco tax fliers that area gas stations are passing out. The organization behind the fliers is called Citizens for Tobacco Rights and they are determined to stop Indiana politicians from raising tobacco prices.
