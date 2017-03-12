Group aims to protect southern Indian...

Group aims to protect southern Indianaa s Lake Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A new environmental group has formed to protect southern Indiana's Lake Monroe and its watershed after discoveries of littering and low water quality. The idea of the watershed group began when Mitchell-Bruker noticed low water quality while kayaking on Indiana's largest reservoir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 21 hr realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Sat Little lady 12
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sat help families 20
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC