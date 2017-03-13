Group advocates for Indiana hate crime law
Freeze Warning issued March 15 at 3:33PM EDT expiring March 16 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Sullivan INDIANAPOLIS Following a second bomb threat to the Jewish Community Center, a group of concerned Hoosiers gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to advocate for a hate crime law in Indiana. The group, comprised of several individuals from various ethnic backgrounds, have been working together for the past two years to share why they believe a hate crime law is needed in the state.
