Group advocates for Indiana hate crime law

INDIANAPOLIS Following a second bomb threat to the Jewish Community Center, a group of concerned Hoosiers gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to advocate for a hate crime law in Indiana. The group, comprised of several individuals from various ethnic backgrounds, have been working together for the past two years to share why they believe a hate crime law is needed in the state.

