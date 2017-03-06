Grandfather of Indiana teen found dea...

Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hiking trail to make statement Thursday

There are 1 comment on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 9 hrs ago, titled Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hiking trail to make statement Thursday. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

A New Albany woman says she was attacked outside of a Floyd County bar, and she is calling her attack a hate crime. A New Albany woman says she was attacked outside of a Floyd County bar, and she is calling her attack a hate crime.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

yodp

Since: Jan 11

285

Fountain Hills, AZ

#1 4 hrs ago
I hope the public will get something more in way of info to help catch this killer(s)!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 4 hr yodp 18
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) 10 hr Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... 15 hr nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked 15 hr nnono 7
News Max Jones: CNHI newspapers collaborate to bring... Mon Jack 1
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun Mikey 3
Lortab Mar 5 bakally sally 3
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC