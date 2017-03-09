Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indi...

Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found. The comments Thursday from Mike Patty are the first public statements from the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since the teens were found dead Feb. 14 in woods near Delphi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 8 hr yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Wed ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Wed gwww 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Tue yodp 18
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Mar 7 nnono 12
News As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked Mar 7 nnono 7
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC