Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
The grandfather of one of two northern Indiana girls slain last month says he still believes their killer will be found. The comments Thursday from Mike Patty are the first public statements from the families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since the teens were found dead Feb. 14 in woods near Delphi.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|8 hr
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Wed
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Wed
|gwww
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|yodp
|18
|Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14)
|Mar 7
|Helen Waite
|2
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Mar 7
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Mar 7
|nnono
|7
