Grandfather believes killer of 2 Indiana teens will be found
Mike Patty with his wife Becky at his side, fields questions from the media during a news conference for the latest updates on the investigation of the double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. The two Delphi teens who were hiking the Delphi Historic Trails on Feb. 13, were found dead a day later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|15 hr
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|19 hr
|gwww
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Tue
|yodp
|18
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Tue
|yodp
|1
|Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14)
|Tue
|Helen Waite
|2
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Tue
|nnono
|12
|As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
|Tue
|nnono
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC