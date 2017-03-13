Governor: Funding sought for East Chi...

Governor: Funding sought for East Chicago water filters

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state is working on finding funding for water filters in East Chicago homes dealing with lead contamination. The Times reports that Holcomb told East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland in a letter that state environmental management officials are "exploring funding sources" that may be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Fri Dowager Cixi 27
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC