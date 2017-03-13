GOP health care plan could hit Valley hard
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeCrunching the numbers: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor Dale Bremmer goes over the numbers related to the proposed health care law with his students during a class on Thursday. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeDiscussion: Rose-Hulman professor Dale Bremmer talks to his class about the recently proposed health care law and what the impact on the market would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|Dowager Cixi
|27
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC