GOP health care plan could hit Valley hard

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeCrunching the numbers: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor Dale Bremmer goes over the numbers related to the proposed health care law with his students during a class on Thursday. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeDiscussion: Rose-Hulman professor Dale Bremmer talks to his class about the recently proposed health care law and what the impact on the market would be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.