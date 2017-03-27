Future of 'abortion reversal' bill in...

Future of 'abortion reversal' bill in doubt

Two key Indiana lawmakers said they do not intend to take action on legislation addressing so-called abortion reversal procedures, likely dooming its chances of becoming law this session. The proposal by Republican Rep. Ron Bacon would mandate that abortion providers give women considering a drug-induced abortion a form containing information on potentially stopping their procedure after taking the first of two drugs, including a disclaimer that no medical studies confirm it is possible.

