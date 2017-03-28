Former Indiana televangelist faces charges
A former televangelist from Monticello, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud 20 years ago, faces new charges of securities fraud. The Secretary of State's Office says Tully preyed on one couple by making religious overtures to them.
