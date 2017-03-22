Finalists for Indiana Supreme Court opening announced
A state commission that's helping to select the next Indiana Supreme Court justice has narrowed the field to 11 finalists. Judicial Nominating Commission spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan announced on Wednesday the list of finalists from an initial field of 20 to replace retiring Justice Robert D. Rucker.
