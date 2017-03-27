Family gets a shock when turkey crash...

Family gets a shock when turkey crashes through windshield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey family traveling through northern Indiana got a shock when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their vehicle's windshield. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 8 hr _Angie 45
News Chris Bradley (Sep '09) Tue Donna 5
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Mar 27 Repeal abortion 5
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Mar 25 Say What 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 24 amos_not_Amos 30
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Mar 23 ISU 1
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC