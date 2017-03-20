Familiar names grace family-friendly festival

Inspired by Swindon band XTC, the indie pop duo The Hoosiers are double headlining the Lechlade Festival with Essex boys Dr Feelgood. The family-friendly festival at Riverside Park, Highworth Road, Lechlade, takes place from May 26 to May 28 with 80 bands playing over three stages on the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.