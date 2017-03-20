Familiar names grace family-friendly ...

Familiar names grace family-friendly festival

Inspired by Swindon band XTC, the indie pop duo The Hoosiers are double headlining the Lechlade Festival with Essex boys Dr Feelgood. The family-friendly festival at Riverside Park, Highworth Road, Lechlade, takes place from May 26 to May 28 with 80 bands playing over three stages on the Bank Holiday Weekend.

