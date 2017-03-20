Familiar names grace family-friendly festival
Inspired by Swindon band XTC, the indie pop duo The Hoosiers are double headlining the Lechlade Festival with Essex boys Dr Feelgood. The family-friendly festival at Riverside Park, Highworth Road, Lechlade, takes place from May 26 to May 28 with 80 bands playing over three stages on the Bank Holiday Weekend.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|7 hr
|HoosierMud
|24
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
