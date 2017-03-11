Ex-treasurer accused of theft from volunteer fire department
Authorities say the former treasurer of an Indiana volunteer fire department stole more than $80,000 from the department and used it pay bills and buy items at local stores. Indiana State Police say Tammy Dickerson of Greencastle is charged with two counts each of felony theft and official misconduct.
