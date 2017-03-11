Ex-treasurer accused of theft from vo...

Ex-treasurer accused of theft from volunteer fire department

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Authorities say the former treasurer of an Indiana volunteer fire department stole more than $80,000 from the department and used it pay bills and buy items at local stores. Indiana State Police say Tammy Dickerson of Greencastle is charged with two counts each of felony theft and official misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 4 hr realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) 19 hr Little lady 12
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Sat help families 20
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC