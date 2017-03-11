Ex-cop headed to trial
A former Indiana police officer accused of serving as a bodyguard in a drug-manufacturing ring is headed to trial next week, officials said. Jason Woods, 44, 7966 Creek Ridge Drive, Brownsburg, a former Hendricks County sheriff's deputy, used his marked patrol car to take drugs and supplies to and from the ring's manufacturing locations, including in Hancock County, according to court documents.
