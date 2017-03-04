Endowments at small Indiana colleges struggle in last decade
Officials overseeing endowments at some of Indiana's smaller colleges and universities have cut back on spending, or are considering doing so, after struggling to increase their funds' size over the past 10 years. Schools spend a certain amount of their endowments each year, and they expect investment returns to cover that spending and inflation, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
