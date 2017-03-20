Driver crashes stolen Dodge Neon after high speed pursuit

Two Indiana men were arrested Sunday night after a high-speed chase through White Pigeon and into Indiana in a stolen car. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment initiated the pursuit at approximately 7:14 p.m. March 19 when they observed a 1999 Dodge Neon traveling north on S. Kalamazoo Street near Indian Prairie Road traveling above the posted speed limit, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.