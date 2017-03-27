Dozens of families remain at lead-tainted Indiana complex
Dozens of families remained at a lead-contaminated public housing complex in northwest Indiana, despite a Friday target date to move them out so the city can tear down the buildings. More than 270 families have left East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex, and officials hope to have the remaining 50 or so families out next week.
