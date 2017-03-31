Donald Trump, Jr. to headline Indiana Republican dinner
In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., son of Presidential Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. President Trump's eldest son will visit Indianapolis for the May 8 event, which will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.
