DeVos says her predecessor wasted money on school reform
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday accused her predecessor of wasting billions of dollars trying to fix traditional public schools and said that school choice was the way to reform the system. Speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DeVos said that Arne Duncan's signature $7 billion project targeting failing schools did not produce any significant improvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|15 hr
|_Angie
|45
|Chris Bradley (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Donna
|5
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Mar 25
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 24
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC