Demolition nears for prominent northwestern Indiana hotel

Demolition is about to start at a prominent northwestern Indiana hotel months after its owner dropped plans to also tear down the neighboring Star Plaza Theatre. The Times reports it could take four months to tear down the hotel that opened in 1969, sparking development in what had been a rural area near the Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 interchange.

