Degrees should mean pay raise

A teacher's salary could be increased by the type of advanced degrees obtained by the educator under a bill moving with little opposition through the Indiana General Assembly. But the real fate of Senate Bill 498 rests with one factor: How much do Hoosiers value experience and education in determining salaries for teachers? Those include staff evaluations; instructional leadership roles; academic needs of students and the number of years of experience along with additional degrees or credit hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.