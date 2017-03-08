Daylight saving time in Indiana is co...

Daylight saving time in Indiana is complicated

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Daylight Saving Time started as a way to preserve energy and make the most of daylight hours. However in Indiana, it's been part of a heated debate for nearly 100 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roger wethington (Aug '15) 14 hr Little lady 12
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 21 hr help families 20
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... 23 hr Mall Cop 4
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
News Where have all the college grads gone? (May '14) Mar 7 Helen Waite 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC