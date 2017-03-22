Daycare provider gets 6-month sentence for childa s death
An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a 1-year-old child at the unlicensed daycare she operated has been sentenced to six months in prison. Judge Sean Persin on Wednesday also handed Debra Keyes of Lafayette one year of supervised probation and barred her from supervising children for money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|9 hr
|fuddhy
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|Chris
|28
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC