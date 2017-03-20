Combination of Purdue campuses means more art in Hammond
When Judy Jacobi talks about the art at Purdue University Northwest, enthusiasm and joy light up her face, just as the art around the Westville and Hammond campuses captures the imagination. Part of the transition that combined Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central into Purdue University Northwest is a more pronounced art presence on the Hammond campus, which includes outdoor sculptures and indoor paintings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|2 hr
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mar 17
|Dowager Cixi
|27
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC