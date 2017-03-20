Combination of Purdue campuses means more art in Hammond

When Judy Jacobi talks about the art at Purdue University Northwest, enthusiasm and joy light up her face, just as the art around the Westville and Hammond campuses captures the imagination. Part of the transition that combined Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central into Purdue University Northwest is a more pronounced art presence on the Hammond campus, which includes outdoor sculptures and indoor paintings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.