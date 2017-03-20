Combination of Purdue campuses means ...

Combination of Purdue campuses means more art in Hammond

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

When Judy Jacobi talks about the art at Purdue University Northwest, enthusiasm and joy light up her face, just as the art around the Westville and Hammond campuses captures the imagination. Part of the transition that combined Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central into Purdue University Northwest is a more pronounced art presence on the Hammond campus, which includes outdoor sculptures and indoor paintings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... 2 hr BitterSweatSymphony 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 17 Dowager Cixi 27
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC