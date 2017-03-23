Cold beer licenses prompt heated reaction from lawmakers
A convenience store chain's attempt to sell cold beer has prompted a heated reaction from Indiana lawmakers who want to keep a state law limiting carryout chilled brew sales to liquor stores. Convenience stores in the state are able to sell warm beer or cold wine - but the sale of cold beer for carryout long has been reserved for Indiana's liquor stores, a right the industry's powerful lobbyists have fought to protect for years.
