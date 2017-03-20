Clarksville man backs out of plea dea...

Clarksville man backs out of plea deal in girla s abuse death

Read more: Daily Journal

A southern Indiana man has backed out of a plea agreement in the child abuse death of his former girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Manske of Clarksville signed an agreement Friday to plead guilty to two charges of neglect of a dependent involving Alexis Arensman and the girl's 4-year-old sister.

