Cities raise funds online

Cities raise funds online

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

And the projects - part of an effort to inspire place-making across the state from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority - keep coming. The idea of "CreatINg Places" is to reward Indiana municipalities and local not-for-profits that conduct successful online grass-roots fundraising campaigns with matching grants to make their public-improvement projects a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 4 hr FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Mar 11 help families 20
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC