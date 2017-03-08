Central IN man convicted of killing 6-month-old daughter
A 22-year-old central Indiana man has been convicted of killing his 6-month-old daughter by throwing her, inflicting a skull fracture on the child. The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office said a jury deliberated three hours before finding Christopher Potts of Franklin guilty of battery resulting in death to a child under 14 in the September 2015 death of Felicity Anderson.
